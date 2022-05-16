NBA Finals Odds: Where Celtics’ Price Stands Among Final Four Teams The top-seeded Heat are up next for the C's by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics on Sunday took another step toward their ultimate goal.

The second-seeded C’s punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals with a Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Boston now will square off with the Miami Heat, who will have home-court advantage for the best-of-seven set.

But although the Heat are the higher seed in this matchup between the East’s best, the Celtics have much shorter odds than their conference counterpart at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA championship. Here are DK’s updated Finals odds upon the conclusion of every semifinals series:

Golden State Warriors +135

Boston Celtics +190

Miami Heat +475

Dallas Mavericks +550

As you probably can gather from those prices, the Celtics currently are favored over the Heat to win the Eastern Conference. One day ahead of the series opener at FTX Arena, Boston has a -180 price at DraftKings, while the outlet tabs Miami with a +150 number.

The C’s and the Heat also met in the Eastern Conference finals two seasons ago. Miami took down Boston in six games inside the Orlando bubble.