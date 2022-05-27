NBA Odds: Bettors Signal Clear Play For Celtics-Heat Game 6 Boston can book a trip to the NBA Finals with a win Friday by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Celtics have a chance to close out the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat in Game 6 at TD Garden, and bettors have made their decision clear on Boston’s NBA Finals hopes.

The Celtics enter Friday’s Game 6 as 8.5-point favorites, the largest spread of the series. Despite that, bettors are leaning toward the Celtics, with Boston (-115) getting 53% of the bets and 61% of the handle, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The moneyline is where the biggest disparity in bets is shown, with the Celtics (-435) garnering 62% of the bets and 52% of the handle. While betting the moneyline is safer, since the only result needed is a win, it pays out less than betting the spread ($186.96), with a $100 bet paying out $122.99.

The $63.97 in payment might not matter if coupled with betting the total. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total heading into Game 6 at 201.5. The last two games in the series have gone under that total, but bettors are confident in wagering on the Over at a 71% clip (70% of the handle).

The Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden, and if Boston wins, it will take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.