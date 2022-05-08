NBA Odds: Another Nail-Bitter Predicted For Celtics-Bucks Game 4 The Celtics narrowly lost Game 3 by two points by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After two double-digit results, Game 3 was the first matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks decided by single digits, and oddsmakers see that trend continuing.

The Bucks beat the Celtics 103-101 on Saturday. Al Horford was just late tying the game and giving the Celtics a chance to take Game 3, but the Bucks will be in control of the series in Game 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds for Game 4 and has made the Bucks a one-point favorite over the Celtics. Milwaukee’s moneyline is priced at -120, and Boston’s moneyline is priced at +100, so a $100 bet on the Celtics to win the game outright will pay out $200.

Boston will get a chance to even the series against the Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.