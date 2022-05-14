NBA Odds: Celtics Open As Considerable Favorites Vs. Bucks In Game 7 Game 7 will be played Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET by Jason Ounpraseuth 30 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Celtics forced a Game 7 Friday night defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95. The 13-point win might be the reason why oddsmakers have considerable confidence Boston.

DraftKings Sportsbook have opened the Celtics as five-point favorites against the Bucks. Heading into Game 6, the Bucks were only one-point favorites at home against the Celtics, but oddsmakers believe Jayson Tatum and co. can repeat their Game 6 performance.

The total for the game is set at 209. The Celtics moneyline opened at 1-to-2 odds, and the Bucks moneyline opened at +170. This means a $100 on Boston to win outright would pay out $150, and a $100 bet on Milwaukee to win outright would pay out $270.

Game 7 of Celtics-Bucks will head back to TD Garden and will be played Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Make sure to check in to NESN Bet’s live odds page on gameday to see the updated line movement.