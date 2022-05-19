NBA Odds: How Al Horford Injury News Affected Celtics-Heat Spread Celtics will have their starting unit ready for Game 2 on Thursday by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

What seemed unlikely Tuesday has become a reality Thursday, and the Boston Celtics will have their starting unit intact for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Al Horford cleared health and safety protocols Thursday afternoon and will be available to play. Marcus Smart has been listed as probable, and the Celtics will only be without Derrick White.

The betting market quickly reacted to this news, and the Heat are now favored by two against the Celtics after opening as a four-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has gone up a half point since the open, and the moneylines have grown close for the Celtics (+110) and the Heat (-130).

Horford and Smart will be needed to stop Heat star Jimmy Butler, but the weight will ultimately be on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help the Celtics tie the series.

Boston and Miami will tip-off Game 2 on Thursday at 8:30 pm. ET at FTX Arena.