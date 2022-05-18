NBA Odds: How Celtics-Heat Series Opener Impacted Game 2 Total The Game 1 total was a bit low at over/under 203.5 by Sean T. McGuire 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat entered Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup as two of the most profitable teams on the Under this postseason.

But on Tuesday, despite the fact the Celtics put forth a historically bad third quarter while going seven minutes without a bucket, Miami and Boston combine to easily beat the total. The over/under was set at 203.5 at BetMGM while other books like DraftKings and FanDuel had it at 204.

The top-seeded Heat claimed a 118-107 victory with the two teams combining for 225 points. A free throw from Jimmy Butler with 4:16 left caused Over bettors to cash in — 60% of bets and 48% of the money wagered at DraftKings was on the Over.

Well, oddsmakers now have seen the type of scoring the two defensive-minded teams are capable of and adjusted a bit while not overreacting. Both DraftKings and FanDuel currently have the Game 2 total up 3.5 points to 207.5. It’s still a bit low in comparison to other postseason games, but it continues to reflect the defensive style both teams have proven capable of playing.

The Under now has cashed in 75% of Miami’s games this postseason (3-9) while doing so in 58% of Boston’s games (5-7). The Heat remain in the neighborhood of a 4-point favorite for the second game in the best-of-seven series.

Celtics-Heat take the floor Thursday for Game 2 at FTX Arena with an 8:30 p.m. ET start time.