NBA Odds: Jayson Tatum Favorite To Win Inaugural Conference Finals MVP The Eastern Conference MVP award is named after Larry Bird by Jason Ounpraseuth 47 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics’ road for their 18th NBA championship continues Tuesday, and they’ll have an opportunity to earn more hardware in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA announced on May 12 conference finals MVP awards. The awards are named after Hall of Famers Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The league also announced the trophies for Eastern and Western conference champions will be named after Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds for Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and Celtics star Jayson Tatum (-120) is the favorite to win the inaugural award. Miami Heat Jimmy Butler (2-to-1) follows Tatum as the next shortest odds. This means a $100 bet on Tatum to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP would pay out $183.33.

Here are the full prices for every Celtics and Heat player to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP:

Tatum -120

Butler +200

Jaylen Brown +900

Bam Adebayo +1200

Marcus Smart +3000

Al Horford +3500

Tyler Herro +4000

Kyle Lowry +4500

Grant Williams +7000

Victor Oladipo +8000

Robert Williams +9000

Payton Pritchard +10000

Derrick White +10000

Max Strus +15000

Gabe Vincent +15000

Tatum is also a top favorite to win NBA Finals MVP, but the Celtics will have to get through the Heat starting Tuesday to earn an appearance to the NBA Finals.