NBA Odds: No. 1 Pick Odds Change Following Draft Lottery Jabari Smith Jr. is the favorite to go No. 1 by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and with it came increased odds for one player to become the future No. 1 overall pick.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jabari Smith Jr. (-125), is now the odds on favorite to become the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after the Orlando Magic won the draft lottery on Tuesday night.

Smith Jr. was the favorite prior to the lottery, but his odds improved from +100 following the night’s proceedings. Chet Holmgren and Paulo Banchero both saw their odds decrease on DraftKings after Orlando’s win, with Holmgren’s odds dropping from +120 to +150, while Banchero’s odds plummeted from +380 to +500.

The only player, other than Smith Jr., who had his No. 1 pick odds increase was Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, who is now +5000 to be selected by Orlando.