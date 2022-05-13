NBA Odds: Public Leaning Toward Bucks Closing Out Series Vs. Celtics A win Friday will push the series back to Boston for Game 7 by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s do-or-die time for the Boston Celtics on Friday, but the result won’t be what they’re looking for if the public had it their way.

The Milwaukee Bucks hold a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics and are 1-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The action for the game has also been released by DraftKings Sportsbook, and the public is confident the Bucks can close out Game 6.

The people are backing Milwaukee at a 68% clip on the spread, and they are betting the moneyline (-115) 56% of the time. A $100 bet on the Bucks to cover the 1-point spread (-110) would pay out $190.91.

The public being close to even in betting the Celtics moneyline has moved its pricing nearly equal (-105) to the Bucks moneyline. Game 6 is as close as you can call it and should provide exciting drama for not only fans of the teams but for all NBA fans.

Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Make sure to check out NESN Bet’s live odds page to view continuing line movement.