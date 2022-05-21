New QBs & Key Debuts Among NFL Preseason Games Storylines by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are plenty of key storylines to watch for ahead of the NFL preseason, including some of the top draft picks making their debuts and players in new homes.

Let’s dive into what we need to know surrounding the NFL’s three weeks of preseason games.

Travon Walker NFL Debut, Derek Carr and Davante Adams Reunion

In what was somewhat of a surprising pick at the top of the draft as edge rusher Travon Walker was the first player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Georgia Bulldog will look to make an immediate impact in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game on August 4th, where his Jags will take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr will be reunited with his old target from Fresno State and it will be interesting to see if the duo still carries that same connection after the Raiders acquired Davante Adams from Green Bay and extended him for five years at 141.25 million dollars in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

The Battle of Quarterbacks

There are multiple teams that don’t have clear answers at quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL preseason, but the two that stand out the most are the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move this offseason and acquired Drew Lock in that deal. Whether it’s Lock, Geno Smith, or Jacob Eason, the Seahawks don’t have a clear number one choice at quarterback, which means the job will be up for grabs during the team’s three preseason games against Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Dallas.

During Week 1 of the preseason, the Seahawks will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be starting a new era at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired.

The Steelers were the first team in the 2022 NFL Draft to select a quarterback, where they picked Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh at 20th overall. Prior to that, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract, while also keeping holdover Mason Rudolph in the fold. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Pickett can win the job as a rookie and that’s going to be something worth keeping an eye on this summer.

Will Trey Lance be the guy for San Francisco?

Jimmy Garoppolo helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship last season before bowing out to the Los Angeles Rams. Even with that notion in mind, all signs point to the 49ers giving sophomore Trey Lance a chance to be their starting quarterback to enter the season, which makes their Week 3 preseason game on August 25th on Prime Video against the Houston Texans must-see TV. We should know after this game what way Kyle Shanahan is leaning and if they want to let the more dynamic presence in Lance run their offense.

Below you can find the 2022 NFL Preseason National Television Schedule.