New York Yankees Place Chad Green on the Injured List

The New York Yankees have placed reliever Chad Green on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

On Thursday, Green suffered the injury during the Yankees’ loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are calling the injury an elbow strain, but manager Aaron Boone on Saturday admitted that the injury is expected to be much more significant. While Boone didn’t specify what he means by significant, it would seem that he is hinting that Tommy John surgery is a likely possibility. If Green does indeed need TJS, he would be out for the remainder of this season and likely most of next season. The Yankees recalled Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A to take Green’s place on the roster.

The Yankees rotation depth was also dealt a blow Saturday when it was announced that Luis Gil would require TJS. He will miss the remainder of this season. This season, Gil made one spot start for the Yankees, allowing four runs, five hits, and striking out five in four innings versus the Chicago White Sox on May 12.

