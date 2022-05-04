NFL Odds: Five Future Bets To Consider As Dust Settles Following Draft Baltimore to win the AFC North is quite enticing by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 NFL Draft may not be far in the rear view all while the league hasn’t even announced its regular-season schedule, but there’s no time like the present to jump on football futures.

Teams, barring any unforeseen trades, have their rosters more or less set with the draft concluded and free agency behind us. And when it comes to placing a wager you like, the reality is that it might not be around for long.

So with that, here are five bets to make with the conclusion of the NFL draft. Betting odds and totals are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles to win the NFC East +250

A few teams may have a better first round than the Eagles on Thursday night, but no team landed more of an immediate contributor on day one. The Eagles acquired fourth-year wideout A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts an impactful pass-catcher who recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his first three seasons. Philadelphia has the second-best prices to win the division behind only the Dallas Cowboys, who seemingly have taken a step back this offseason by trading wideout Amari Cooper and cutting offensive tackle La’El Collins. Dallas (+100) didn’t exactly benefit from a great NFL draft either. Of note, the Eagles were the only team who saw their Super Bowl odds change noticeably after the draft.

Baltimore Ravens to win AFC North +225

The Ravens had arguably the best draft of any team given their ability to find value all over the board. First, the Ravens drafted first-round safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) and then used a first-round in a trade for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to select center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25). Baltimore then landed a pair of impactful defenders with David Ojabo and Travis Jones, who was considered one of the best defensive tackles in the league behind a pair of Georgia products. Baltimore does have some stiff competition for the division especially with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals getting better this offseason. Still, should Baltimore return to full health it could have the best secondary in the league with few glaring holes on the roster.

Carolina Panthers Under 6 regular-season wins -115

The Panthers did exactly what they should have by taking the first offensive tackle off the board with the No 6 overall pick. But that selection, coupled with the fact Carolina drafted quarterback Matt Corral in the third round, likely indicates the Panthers will be rolling with Sam Darnold to start the NFL season. Sure, if Darnold struggles then Carolina could turn the reins over to Corral, but no matter which of those two is behind center, the team could have trouble sniffing six wins. The Panthers, in addition to facing Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints twice each, also have to go up against a brutal NFC North division with the Ravens and Bengals headlining the group.

New York Jets Over 5.5 regular-season wins -130

While even the best of drafts may not lead to immediate on-field success, there’s something to be said about the group the Jets put together this weekend. New York addressed some of its biggest needs and did so with the best players available. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10), defensive end Jermaine Johnson (No.26) and running back Breece Hall (No. 36) give the Jets an infusion of talent on both sides of the ball. We’re not going to go out and say the Jets will be knocking on the door for the division for obvious reasons (Buffalo Bills), but six wins doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility — especially with them having the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule.

Titans Under 9.5 regular-season wins -135

Is Tennessee a better team now than it was last week? It’s difficult to think the Titans took a step forward given the blockbuster trade of Brown. Sure, the organization saved $100 million by doing so and drafted his replacement in Treylon Burks, but it doesn’t feel like that does much for the group in 2022. And not only did Ryan Tannehill lose an impactful pass-catcher, but now the veteran quarterback seems to be in his feelings about the Titans selecting signal-caller Malik Willis in the third round. Oh yeah, and we haven’t even addressed how Tennessee has to play an improved Indianapolis Colts team to go along with road games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.