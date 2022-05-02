NFL Odds: Opening Prices For Offensive Rookie Of Year After NFL Draft Falcons wideout Drake London is the favorite at +550 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft has prompted oddsmakers to release betting prices for the most prolific rookies on each side of the football.

And while this year’s class on offense wasn’t highlighted by the high-profile quarterbacks, there remains plenty of talent on the betting board with a deep group of receivers. Of course, when it comes to making a wager on the rookie of the year market, it’s important to note how good (or bad) a situation may be for the first-year contributor.

Drake London, for example, was the first wideout off the draft board when selected No. 9 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (No. 10), New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (No. 11) and Detroit Lions speedster Jameson Williams (No. 12) weren’t far behind, though. Those players are among those atop the betting sheet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Drake London +550

Kenny Pickett +600

Treylon Burks +700

Breece Hall +700

Garrett Wilson +850

Kenneth Walker III +900

Christian Watson +950

Sky Moore +1000

Chris Olave +1000

Jameson Williams +1100

Malik Willis +1400

James Cook +1500

Desmond Ridder +1500

Jahan Dotson +1800

London, the betting favorite, should see plenty of targets in Atlanta given that the Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley for the season. The USC product now joins Kyle Pitts, a favorite to win the 2021 rookie of the year at the beginning of last season, to give veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota a pair of physically gifted pass-catchers.

Olave, though, may offer an enticing bet given his value at 10-to-1. The former Ohio State Buckeye adds some firepower to a New Orleans Saints offense, which already features running back Alvin Kamara and a returning Michael Thomas.