NFL Odds: Packers Favored In Mike McCarthy's Lambeau Return Week 10 McCarthy will return to Green Bay on Nov. 13

The release of the full 2022 schedule is planned for Thursday, but the NFL gave fans a big matchup to look forward to Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Nov. 13. The Week 10 matchup will mark the first time Mike McCarthy will return to Lambeau Field since he was fired by the Packers in 2018. McCarthy coached in Green Bay for 13 seasons and helped guide the Packers to Super Bowl XLV after the 2010-11 season.

McCarthy and the Cowboys, however, will travel as underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers listed as a four-point favorite at home. A total has not been set for the game, but the Cowboys moneyline is set at +160, and the Packers moneyline is set at -190. This means a $100 bet on the Cowboys to win outright would pay out $260, and a $100 bet on the Packers to win outright would pay out $152.63.

The NFL has previously announced a series of international games that will be played in different countries. The full schedule will be released on Thursday.