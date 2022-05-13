NFL Schedule 2022: Yes, There Are Already Week 1 Betting Lines What a collection of primetime showdowns in Week 1 by Mike Cole 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We now know the 2022 NFL schedule, and we’ve got plenty of time to dissect it from front to back before Week 1 in early September.

The season kicks off with a must-see potential Super Bowl preview when the Los Angeles Rams unfurl their championship banner in front of the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company actually sit atop the league in Super Bowl odds for this season at 6-1, while the Rams aren’t far behind at 10-1. Despite that, LA has opened as the slightest 1-point favorite for that Thursday night matchup.

Another highlight of the Week 1 slate pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys from Arlington, Texas. It’s a rematch of last season’s opener which featured a furious Dallas comeback that ultimately was for not when Tom Brady marched his team down the field for a game-winning field goal in the final couple of minutes. After Brady’s dalliance with retirement and the departure of Bruce Arians, the Bucs are the top Super Bowl contender in the NFC at 7-1 to win it all, while the Cowboys are sure to get plenty of betting love with an intriguing 18-1 price to open the campaign.

Tampa Bay has opened as a short 1.5-point road underdog at Jerry World.

And if those clashes weren’t enough, Week 1 ends with Russell Wilson’s debut with the Denver Broncos — on the road against his ex-team, the Seattle Seahawks. Denver, a trendy Super Bowl pick at 16-1, opens as 3.5-point chalk against a Seahawks team that could be looking at the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Here are the rest of the Week 1 lines and totals from SuperBook Sports.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Buffalo Bills at (-1) Los Angeles Rams, 52.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

(-4.5) Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 45

(-3.5) New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 42

New England Patriots at (-3) Miami Dolphins, 45

(-4.5) Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 44.5

(-6.5) San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 42

(-4) Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 46.5

(-8) Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 44

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-3.5) Washington Commanders, 44

(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 53

Las Vegas Raiders at (-4) Los Angeles Chargers

(-2) Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 49

New York Giants at (-6.5) Tennessee Titans, 44

(-1.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 52

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

(-3.5) Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 41