NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche Still Top Dog

The matchups for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set with eight teams remaining and the Colorado Avalanche still boasting the top odds to win.

Below are the current remaining eight teams and their odds to win the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Colorado Avalanche +200 (Last week: #1, +220)

The Avalanche have continued to be a powerhouse for the entirety of this NHL season and they’ll enter Round 2 red-hot after a sweep of the Nashville Predators. Cale Makar put up an otherworldly ten points in four games in the first round, while Colorado appears to be firing on all cylinders as they get set to host St Louis.

Second Round: vs. St. Louis -400

2. Florida Panthers +360 (Last week: #2, +700)

There was a time in the first round when the Panthers fell behind 2-1 to the Washington Capitals and a lot of people wondered if they were in trouble. Enter Carter Verhaeghe. The Florida winger finished the series against Washington with 12 points, including two overtime winners, which helped propel the Cardiac Cats past the pesky Caps.

Second Round: vs. Tampa Bay -154

3. Calgary Flames +550 (Last week: #3, +1000)

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars to send the Flames to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where we’ll get the first Battle of Alberta since 1991. The Flames had trouble scoring at times in Round 1 and they’ll need more consistency from their top forwards as they take on Edmonton in Round 2.

Second Round: vs. Edmonton -194

4. Carolina Hurricanes +600 (Last week: #5, +1100)

The Carolina Hurricanes proved how important home ice was in the first round, where the home team won every single game in their series with the Boston Bruins. That will continue on in Round 2 of the playoffs when the Hurricanes get set to host the New York Rangers. Defensemen were the story for Carolina against the Bruins, where both Jacob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo recorded eight points.

Second Round: vs. New York -210

5. Tampa Bay Lightning +650 (Last week: #5, +1100)

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning were on the brink of elimination against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 before Brayden Point scored the overtime winner to send it to Game 7. Nick Paul lit the lamp twice in the decisive seventh game to push the Lightning to Round 2, where they’ll face off with their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers.

Second Round: vs. Florida +128

6. /Tie Edmonton Oilers +1300 (Last week: #7, +1500)

Connor McDavid and the Oilers faced some adversity in the first round of the playoffs, where they fell behind 3-2 in their series against the Los Angeles Kings before winning Games 6 and 7 to move onto the second round. The superstar center was incredible for the majority of the series where he finished with 14 points to lead Round 1.

Second Round: vs. Calgary +160

6. /Tie New York Rangers +1300 (Last week: #11, +2200)

The Rangers fell behind 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round 1 before winning three straight games, including Game 7 in overtime which saw Artemi Panarin score the game-winner. Igor Shesterkin got better as the first round of the playoffs progressed and that may not be good news for their second-round opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Second Round: vs. Carolina +172

8. St Louis Blues +1700 (Last week: #12, +2500)

The Blues put forth a convincing Round 1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in six games, but the problem is that they’ll now have to take on the Colorado Avalanche to advance to the conference finals. It’s not to say that the Blues can’t make this a competitive series, but there’s a reason they boast the worst odds of the remaining teams playing.

Second Round: vs. Colorado +310

