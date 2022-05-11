NHL's Western Conference Best Bets for Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars series is shifting back to the Scotiabank Saddledome for Game 5, with both teams looking to win this pivotal contest.

Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

After a strong start from the Stars, the Flames have responded with two very strong performances from Calgary in their Game 4 victory. Dallas was doing a good job of baiting some of Calgary’s best players like Matthew Tkachuk in the first three matchups of this series, but the Flames got back to playing their game on Monday and did so in dominant fashion in their 4-1 victory.

This hasn’t been the most exciting series because of the lack of goal scoring, but if you like a good chess match, this could be the series for you. There’s been a lot of adjustments from both coaching staffs, with each team winning once in the other club’s home rink. It’s certainly a possibility that the Stars can respond here tonight with the solid veterans they boast on their roster, but if Game 4 had any indication of where this series is headed, you have to like what you saw from the Flames.

Looking at the total, like we mentioned above, this has sort of been a slow, in-your-face type series, and there hasn’t really been a ton of offense recorded. So far in this series, we’ve seen goal totals of 1, 2, 6, and 5, which should tell you all you need to know about these two teams and how they want to play. The line for tonight is currently set at 5.5 and that number has only been eclipsed once in this series, so you should likely side with the under.

Best Bets: Flames -1.5 puckline (+118), Under 5.5 (-128)