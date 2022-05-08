Nick Leddy, Robert Bortuzzo Unavailable for Blues in Game 4 by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Blues are finding out the hard way that defense does, in fact, win championships. The Blues have been without defensemen Nick Leddy for the past two games and Robert Bortuzzo for the last contest of their opening-round series against the Minnesota Wild, both defeats.

St. Louis will have to find a way to win without their rearguards on Sunday, as both players were ruled out of Game 4 despite skating earlier in the day.

Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo skated today but will not be in the lineup. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 8, 2022

Marco Scandella and Calle Rosen were called on to replace Leddy and Bortuzzo in the starting lineup; however, neither player has looked good. Rosen is -3 in the two games he’s played, while Scandella finished -2 in Game 3.

The Blues simply aren’t as good without their regulars in the lineup, giving up 14 high-danger chances on home ice last time out.

Those poor defensive performances are dissuading bettors from backing the Blues. St. Louis is down to a pick’em at FanDuel Sportsbook after opening as slight home favorites earlier in the week.