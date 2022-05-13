Padres-Braves: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will kick off a three-game weekend series tonight from Truist Park. The series will begin with what should be a solid pitching matchup, headlined by Max Fried of the Braves, taking on Yu Darvish of the Padres.

When and Where is Padres-Braves?

Padres: 20-12 | Braves: 15-17

Date: 05/13/2022 | First Pitch: 7:20 PM ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Stadium: Truist Park

How to Watch Padres-Braves?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Padres-Braves

Moneyline: Padres +126 | Braves -148

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-178) | Braves -1.5 (+146)

Total: 7 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fried has been dominant to start the year for the Braves and that’s something Atlanta can use to build off here tonight, with their record not exactly where you’d expect it to be after winning the World Series last year. Matt Olson has four hits in his last three games and is +290 to record multiple hits tonight, which is certainly a good number with how mediocre Yu Darvish has been through one month.

Will the Padres Offense Solve Fried?

Manny Machado has been putting up NL MVP caliber numbers to begin the season for the Padres, already totaling a 2.8 WAR and an OPS of 1.085. If the Padres hope to solve Max Fried, he’ll be a big part of that offensively.

Padres Projected Lineup:

2B Jake Cronenworth

LF Jurickson Profar

3B Manny Machado

1B Eric Hosmer

RF Will Myers

DH Luke Voit

SS Ha-Seong Kim

CF Trent Grisham

C Jorge Alfaro

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish

When will the Braves go on a Run?

After winning the World Series last season, there were high expectations heading into this year, and so far, the Braves haven’t performed up to those, sitting at just 15-17 on the campaign. They’ve posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games and things won’t get easier this weekend with a strong Padres team coming to town.

Braves Projected Lineup:

SS Dansby Swanson

1B Matt Olson

C Travis d’Arnaud

3B Austin Riley

LF Marcell Ozuna

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Adam Duvall

DH Orlando Arcia

RF Travis Demeritte

Starting Pitcher: Max Fried