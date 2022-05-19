Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe Game-Time Decision For Game 2 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Territory Talk’s Jameson Olive reports that Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette said Carter Verhaeghe would be a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury.

Verhaeghe is a game-time decision, per Bruno.



Injury is “similar” to what he was dealing with before Game 6 at WSH. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 19, 2022

Brunette revealed it’s similar to Verhaeghe’s injury before Game 6 against the Washington Capitals. He ended up playing that game. Verhaeghe left the team’s morning skate early due to the ailment. Brunette brushed it off, saying, “It’s just bumps and bruises of a playoff series.”

Verhaeghe is enjoying an incredible start to the postseason. He leads the team in scoring with six goals and 12 points in seven games. Verhaeghe is third overall in points per game through these playoffs at 1.71.

Verhaeghe found his way to Florida prior to the 2020-21 season after the Tampa Bay Lightning decided there wasn’t room on the team for him. He went on to have a breakout season with the Panthers, scoring 36 points in 43 games. Verhaeghe followed that up with a career-high 55-point effort this season.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Florida Panthers are -162 against the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 2 of their second-round series.