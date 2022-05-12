Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have traded a sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jarrett Stidham and a seventh-round pick.

The trade gives new #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels a backup QB who knows his offense, while the #Patriots free up a spot in the room after drafting Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

Stidham was likely on his way out of the Patriots organization after they drafted quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Stidham hasn’t played in a game since the 2020 season. He has appeared in eight games in his career, completing 48 passes for 270 yards.

New England’s former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was hired as the Raiders head coach this offseason and is familiar with the 25-year-old. Stidham will be competing with Nick Mullens to be Derek Carr’s backup in Las Vegas.

Last season, the Raiders were second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record. In the Wild Card game, they lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

