Phillies Place Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin on COVID-IL

The Philadelphia Phillies could be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Sunday, the team placed starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin on the COVID injured list.

The Phillies didn’t provide additional details surrounding their placement on the list. It’s not clear if they tested positive for the virus or were just exhibiting symptoms. However, the MLB’s health and safety protocols dictate that any positive test would necessitate ten days away from the team.

Girardi says that Zack Wheeler has been placed on COVID-related IL. So that’s two starters now on the COVID-related IL: Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) May 8, 2022

Both players’ health is the priority, but their illnesses come at the wrong time for the Phillies. Philadelphia has a doubleheader Sunday against the New York Mets, part of a 14-game in 13-day stretch.

The club recalled Francisco Morales on Sunday, with Cristopher Sanchez designated as the 27th man for Sunday’s two-game set.

Morales has yet to pitch for the Phillies this season but has a sparkling 0.55 earned run average in 16.1 innings with Double-A Reading.

Sanchez has appeared in four games with the Phillies, totaling 10.0 innings and a 5.40 earned run average.

The Phillies are tasked with getting to Max Scherzer in the first game of the day, impacting their position in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia priced as +126 home dogs for Sunday’s opening game.