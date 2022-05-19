Phillies' Slugger Bryce Harper Cannot Throw For Six Weeks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper cannot throw a ball for six weeks.

Bryce Harper update: doctor who gave him PRP injection has recommended no throwing for SIX weeks. It takes him to late June/early July before he could begin a throwing program. Late July seems to be the absolute earliest he could play RF. August more likely. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 18, 2022

Harper will miss his fourth straight game as his right elbow recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection he received on Sunday. The injection was to treat a tear in Harper’s UCL. The doctor who gave him the treatment recommended Harper not throw for at least six weeks, which would keep him out of the field until late July. When Harper returns, he’ll slide into the designated hitter position until he can throw again.

Harper is the reigning NL MVP and was off to a hot start this season. He has 40 hits in 131 at-bats for 27 RBI and 29 runs. Harper is hitting .305, with a .361 OBP, and a .994 OPS.

Philadelphia is second in the NL East with an 18-19 record, six games back of the New York Mets.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Philadelphia Phillies are -110 against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound, while Yu Darvish will have the ball for the Padres.