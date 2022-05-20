Preakness Stakes Odds: Epicenter, Early Voting, Lead Top Contenders Epicenter took second in the Kentucky Derby by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 147th Preakness Stakes will kick off this weekend, and there will be a familiar name at the top of morning-line odds.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run at Pimlico Race Course, opting for the Belmont Stakes as the next Triple Crown race to win. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be running and is the favorite to win the Preakness at 6-to-5 morning-line odds, according to the Preakness Stakes official website.

Early Voting follows Epicenter with the second-shortest morning-line odds at 7-to-2. Early Voting did not run the Kentucky Derby, instead aimed for the Preakness as the grand prize. Speed is the key for the Preakness, and trainer Chad Brown is confident in Early Voting’s ability for this type of race.

Below are the full morning-line odds for the Preakness Stakes, order is based on post positions.

1. Simplification (6-to-1)

2. Creative Minister (10-to-1)

3. Fenwick (50-to-1)

4. Secret Oath (9-to-2)

5. Early Voting (7-to-2)

6. Happy Jack (30-to-1)

7. Armagnac (12-to-1)

8. Epicenter (6-to-5)

9. Skippylongstocking (20-to-1)

Secret Oath is another contender at Pimlico, as the D. Wayne Lukas trained horse won the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. However, despite the top three contenders grabbing the headlines, there is always a possibility of another long-shot horse, much like Rich Strike at the Derby, to win the Preakness. Happy Jack has the same morning-line odds Rich Strike had entering the 2022 Derby.

The drama will unfold on May 21 as the horse racing world will see if Epicenter can emerge victorious at the Preakness after being upset at the Kentucky Derby.