Rangers Head Coach Gerard Gallant Has Words For Max Domi

Game 3 of the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers didn’t just end with a 3-1 Rangers win. Max Domi started a scuffle after the final whistle, when he cross-checked Ryan Lindgren, which drew a crowd and retaliation.

After the game, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was upset about it, “I wasn’t happy with the bullshit at the end of the game that they initiated. We didn’t do that when the games were close. They put their guys out. That’s fine. If they want to play like that, we’ve got the guys that can match them. Domi took a cheap shot at our defenseman, and you have a long memory in this, you think about things, and the shoe might be on the other foot someday.â

Gerard Gallant says he wasn't happy with the "bulls–t" Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes initiated toward the end of regulation in Game 3



"If they want to play like that, we've got the guys that can match that" pic.twitter.com/gtKDZ2fOsD — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 22, 2022

The Rangers are down 2-1 in the series but will have home-ice advantage for Game 4.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New York Rangers are -115 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.