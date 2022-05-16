Rays' Brandon Lowe Headed to 10-Day IL by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Rays will be without their hard-hitting utility man for at least the next week and a half because of back issues, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, as Brandon Lowe is headed to the 10-day injured list.

Lowe is set to undergo testing today to measure the severity of the injury, so the club and fantasy owners should have a clearer picture shortly.

The 27-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting just .212 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 20 runs through 32 games. Lowe is also second on the team in strikeouts with 34, trailing only Randy Arozarena in that not-so fantasy-friendly category.

Lowe is coming off a career year with personal bests in home runs (39), RBI (99), and walks (68). His 149 games played were also by far the most he’s ever suited up for in the bigs. Lowed played in 149 games in 2021, more than his previous two seasons combined.

The club will recall Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Durham to take Lowe’s spot on the active roster.

Tampa is in Detroit tonight for a matchup with the Tigers. Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.55 ERA) will take the bump for the Rays, while Detroit counters with Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

