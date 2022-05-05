Red Sox Odds: Betting ‘Under’ on Boston Games Makes You Money The Sox are 17-7-2 to the "Under" by Sam Panayotovich 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The best way to bet the Boston Red Sox this season is to go “Under” the posted total.

After Wednesday afternoon’s 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox are now 17-7-2 (71%) to the “Under,” which the most successful clip in the show per StatFox. It’s a combination of exceptional starting pitching and an offense that ranks 24 out of 32 teams in runs scored.

The Boston Red Sox are now 17-7-2 to the “Under” this season. Best clip in baseball at 71 percent. — Sammy P (@spshoot) May 5, 2022

“Their starters have been exceptional,” one professional bettor told NESN. “Especially a guy like Michael Wacha. He’s the best ‘Under’ pitcher in baseball right now. All five of his starts have sailed ‘Under.’ The books are starting to catch up, too. His first two starts were lined at 9.5 and his last two were 8.5 and 8.

“Wacha has been the gift that keeps on giving.”

Red Sox starting pitcher statistics:

Michael Wacha (1.38 ERA) 5-0 Under

Garrett Whitlock (1.50 ERA) 2-1 Under

Nathan Eovaldi (2.51 ERA) 2-2-1 Under

Rich Hill (2.86 ERA) 3-1-1 Under

Tanner Houck (3.21 ERA) 3-0 Under

Nick Pivetta (7.84 ERA) 2-3 Under

Wacha is not the only Red Sox starter that’s made “Under” bettors some extra cabbage this season. Tanner Houck’s three starts have all finished “Under,” while Rich Hill is 3-1-1 and Garrett Whitlock is 2-1. Those are far from large sample sizes, sure, but the math still doesn’t lie.

Boston’s 17-7-2 “Under” includes a Tuesday “Over” that was 4-3 in the top of the ninth before Hansel Robles blew the save and a Wednesday push on a game that was 2-0 after seven and 7-0 before Brandon Marsh clobbered a solo shot in the ninth to make it 8-0 (O/U 8).

“You tip your cap to the solid starting pitching, but Boston’s offense is really struggling right now,” the bettor added. “It would be foolish to act like that’s not a major part of the equation. It’s tough to go ‘Over’ when you’re scoring less than four runs per game.”

Betting Red Sox “Unders” has been very profitable and it’s worth monitoring over the coming weeks.