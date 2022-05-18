Rockets GM Rafael Stone Open to Trading 3rd Overall Pick by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

AT&T SportsNet Southwest’s Cayleigh Griffin reports that Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is open to trading the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Stone says the team is open to moving the pick. He said it’s an important part of his philosophy – you have to be open because you never know what opportunities will present themselves. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) May 18, 2022

The Rockets have finished the past two seasons with the worst record in the NBA. Still, they fell two spots to the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday. Houston also holds the 17th overall pick that they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the James Harden trade.

After receiving the third overall pick, Stone said, “If we end up picking, we’ll have the pick of a really, really talented basketball player at three. It’s on us to pick the right player, it’s on us to develop the player, and it’s up to the player who comes to us, too, assuming we use the pick.”

This draft’s expected top four players are Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey.

The Rockets finished last in the West with a 20-62 record.

