Saints Finalizing A Deal With WR Jarvis Landry by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New Orleans Saints are finalizing a deal to sign free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Jarvis Landry is signing with the #Saints, per source.



The 5x Pro Bowl WR – with an impressive 43 career TDs – is from Louisiana and starred at nearby LSU.



Only 29, I’m told Landry wants to keep playing for many years. Juice is coming home! 🐯⚜️🥤 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2022

Landry will return to his home state in 2022 as the five-time Pro Bowler is now a Saint. It’s another weapon at the skill positions for New Orleans, with wide receiver Michael Thomas returning from injury and running back Alvin Kamara seeking a sixth-straight Pro Bowl season. The next free agent to keep an eye on is Odell Beckham Jr. There were reports earlier in the offseason that Beckham was considering a move to the Saints, and seeing his former collegiate teammate head to the Big Easy may cause intrigue.

In 2021, Landry hauled in 52 receptions on 87 targets for 570 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints NFC South Odds

The New Orleans Saints currently have the second-shortest odds to win the NFC South in 2022 at +400, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.