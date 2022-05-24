Someone Hates Money, Bets $50K On Mavs Comeback With Admittedly Huge Payout 'One of the ballsiest wagers I've ever seen' by Mike Cole 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Caesars Sportsbook does all right for itself, but that didn’t stop one Dallas Mavericks supporter from making what basically equates to a $50,000 donation to the sports betting tycoon.

An unnamed bettor is looking for a massive payday by wagering the 50 G’s on the Mavs to pull off an improbable comeback in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavs’ season could come to an end as soon as Tuesday night when Golden State looks to close out the series sweep. The player at Caesars is betting against it, taking the 30-1 bait in a big way. If Luca Doncic and company could pull off the miracle, it would bring the bettor a $1.5 million payout.

“This is easily one of the ballsiest wagers I’ve ever seen,” Caesars VP of trading Craig Mucklow said, stating the obvious, in a story on Caesars.com.

Don’t count on that happening, though. No team in NBA history has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit, and it doesn’t seem like the Warriors are in any danger of being the first to suffer the epic choke.

Golden State drubbed Dallas in Game 1 and after withstanding the Mavs’ best shot in Game 2, the Warriors outscored their opponents 68-45 in the second half of that one. Despite 40 points from Doncic in Game 4, the Warriors pushed Dallas to the brink and will have their first chance to punch their NBA Finals ticket Tuesday night when they’re actually slight 1-point underdogs in Dallas.

Another big roller was OK with potentially burning $420,000 on the Mavs to win Game 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook, per VSiN’s Ben Fawkes.

The Warriors are now the odds-on favorite to win yet another NBA title and are as low as -155 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.