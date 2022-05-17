St. Louis Blues-Colorado Avalanche G1 Player Props to Target by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Colorado Avalanche will play host to the St Louis Blues tonight, in what should be another high-scoring matchup between these two rivals. Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.Cale Makar (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+225)

There is next to no juice when looking towards Cale Makar to record a point tonight, so the next best thing is him finding a way to light the lamp. The Norris Trophy finalist scored three times in four games against the Predators and finished the series with ten points, which demonstrates how involved he is with the Avalanche’s offensive success.

He’s so good at gaining the zone offensively and creating offense by himself, so it’s not like he’s going to be reliant on others to create opportunities for him. This number offers too much value for you not to consider it, especially with the way Makar opened the playoffs in Round 1 against Nashville. This Avalanche team appears to be one on a mission and Makar is at the forefront of that offensively.

The former Avalanche forward has been a blessing in disguise for the Blues and has already helped lead them to one Stanley Cup in 2019. Ryan O’Reilly turned the switch on for Round 1 against the Minnesota Wild with five goals and three assists in six games. The 6’1″ center has tallied 20 goals in 58 career playoff games but appeared to show a different gear against Minnesota, which means we could be in for even more against the Avalanche in what should be a higher-paced matchup.

O’Reilly is a really smart player with a high hockey IQ and that should benefit him in this series against a Colorado team that has struggled in the second round of the playoffs in years past. With the value you’re getting him at tonight, there’s no reason to not pull the trigger.

Jordan Kyrou has emerged as one of the more impactful forwards in the Western Conference this season when he recorded 75 points in 74 games. He followed the regular season up with four points in Round 1, including three goals, which shows he can really play any type of style of hockey that’s needed to succeed.

There’s a definite expectation that this should be a high-scoring series after we saw 23 total goals scored in just three matchups during the regular season, which should pave the way for some of the stars to strike and that’s exactly what Kyrou has done all season. You’re getting him at a price where you should feel comfortable with the value he’s at, especially after the adjustments we saw him make in Round 1.