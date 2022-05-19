St Louis Blues-Colorado Avalanche Game 2 Player Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are two of the deepest offensive teams in the NHL, and you should see more goals tonight in Game 2 as a result.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

David Perron has been a sparkplug for the St Louis Blues through seven playoff games, recording five goals and nine points. The Blues have struggled to get consistency from up and down their lineup throughout that span, but Perron’s line has been one of the main constants, despite this team having nine 20-goal scorers on the campaign.

Perron plays on the team’s top line with Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn, but there could be some line juggling ahead of Game 2 after Blues Head Coach Craig Berube stated they need more help down the middle and Schenn could be that solution on the third line. Perron plays a big role on St Louis’s top powerplay unit as well, and this should benefit him against a Colorado team that has been known to struggle on the penalty kill.

Robert Thomas has put together a solid playoff through seven games, but the point totals haven’t necessarily been there where he’s recorded just three. Thomas broke out this season and tallied 77 points in 72 games, while we haven’t exactly seen that high-level of production in this postseason run.

If the Blues decide to mix things up in their lineup as we mentioned, Thomas could be a benefactor of that and ultimately get a better opportunity to produce points. The 6’0 center is a key cog on the team’s second powerplay unit and has the ability to take over a game with his strong net-driving playing style and his soft touch around the goal. Thomas has shown this season how great his vision is on the ice and there’s still some solid juice on this number for him to record a point in Game 2 at -106.

Cale Makar gets a lot of the attention on the Colorado Avalanche’s blue line, but Devon Toews plays almost as significant of a role for this team. Toews boasts a solid two-way presence on the top pair with Makar and also helps quarterback the team’s second powerplay unit, which has already seen him tally five points in five Avs playoff games this year.

Toews finished the regular season with 26 points in 45 games, but has taken his game to a new level in the postseason and is playing big minutes on the backend for Colorado. When you have a team that can score as much as the Avs can, Toews plays a big part in that offensive success with his puck-moving capabilities. With a lot of the attention going to Makar from the Blues, expect Toews to have a big impact on this series and record a point tonight at -122.