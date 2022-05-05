Star WR Deebo Samuel Re-follows the 49ers on Instagram by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reports that Deebo Samuel has re-followed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram.

The first step in reconciliation for Deebo Samuel and the #49ers? pic.twitter.com/tjekND7y0y — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 5, 2022

Last month, Samuel unfollowed the Niners and removed all mentions of the team from his social media. It seems silly, but athletes’ social media actions, such as following or unfollowing teams, have become a window into what’s happening behind the scenes. This action doesn’t say that everything is good between the two sides, but it shows that things are probably improving.

Samuel is in the final year of his rookie contract but is unwilling to sign a new deal with San Francisco. Samuel’s desire to leave San Fran stems from his usage as a running back.

In 2021, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also picked up 365 rushing yards and an additional eight touchdowns. Samuel was a second-round pick (36) for the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Samuel saga began question earlier this offseason after he elected to skip the team’s offseason workouts and then requested to be traded.

