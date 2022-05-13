Super Bowl Odds: Bills, Bucs Remain Favorites Post-Schedule Release Oddsmakers have the Bills as the team to beat by Jason Ounpraseuth 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL schedule for the 2022-23 season is now out, meaning every team knows their road to the Super Bowl, but the market remains largely unchanged.

The NFL Draft saw minor movement in Super Bowl futures, with the A.J. Brown trade being the highlight in changing the landscape of the NFL. However, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills (13-to-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-to-1) remain the top favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. If you were to bet $100 on the favorite, the Bills, you would be paid out $750.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and defending champion Los Angeles Rams are tied for third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bills and the Rams will kick off the season on Sep. 8.

The Atlanta Falcons (1500-to-1), Detroit Lions (1500-to-1) and Houston Texans (2000-to-1) remain the longest of long shots to win the Super Bowl. While a $200,000 win off a $100 bet on the Texans sounds nice, it has a low probability of actually hitting.

These prices will likely remain intact by the start of the regular season pending a major signing or trade or a significant injury.