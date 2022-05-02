Super Bowl Odds: Only One Team Saw Future Number Change After NFL Draft It had more to do with a trade than a draft pick, though by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft created plenty of buzz this weekend, but as the dust continues to settle oddsmakers have indicated no Individual selection will cause a major swing when it comes to Super Bowl hopes.

Only one NFL team — the Philadelphia Eagles — saw their odds change from the beginning of the draft to the end. And that likely has much more to do Philadelphia’s blockbuster trade than any draft pick.

The Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a first-rounder Thursday night. Philadelphia reportedly then signed Brown, who enters his fourth year in the league, to a four-year extension worth $100 million. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher will give quarterback Jalen Hurts a legitimate threat on the outside to go along with the speedy DeVonta Smith.

Entering the first round of the NFL draft, the Eagles were 45-to-1 to win the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook. With the conclusion of the event, Philadelphia now sits at 35-to-1 to win the championship.

Philadelphia’s odds to win the NFC East were moved slightly, as well. The Eagles entered Thursday’s first round 3-to-1 behind the favored Cowboys and now sit +275 with Dallas remaining atop the list.

And while Philadelphia’s Super Bowl odds are based more so on Brown’s arrival, that’s not to say the organization didn’t have a good draft. Philadelphia landed respected prospects with each of its first three selections while drafting the best defensive tackle, Georgia’s Jordan Davis, No. 13 overall. Philadelphia then grabbed Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens in the second round and snatched a sliding Nakobe Dean, a Georgia linebacker with first-round talent, whose injury concerns dropped him all the way in the third round (No. 83 overall). Dean very well could be the steal of the draft.

Those picks complement Brown, whom the Eagles essentially used their No. 18 overall pick to acquire.

Super Bowl favorites like the Buffalo Bills (+650), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-to-1), Los Angeles Rams (10-to-1), Green Bay Packers (10-to-1), Kansas City Chiefs (10-to-1), San Francisco 49ers (+1400), Los Angeles Chargers (+1600) and many others down the betting board did not see their odds change at all. Even the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, two other organizations praised for their drafts, remain at 22-to-1 and 150-to-1 to win the Super Bowl — the exact prices they had before the first round.