Three Promising Player Prop Bets To Consider For Celtics-Heat Game 2

The Boston Celtics’ Game 1 loss against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday was full of intrigue, even before tipoff.

As with most playoff games, there are a plethora of enticing bets entering Game 2 of the series, specifically with the player props.

Here are three player props worth investing in:

(Betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler 30+ points each

This player prop special has a higher reward than simply betting the overs on the two players, with admittedly, more risk. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook set this prop at +300, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $400.

Tatum was one-point shy of cashing in this bet in Game 1, due to an uncharacteristically bad second half. He’s averaging 27.6 points per game this postseason and has surpassed the 30-point threshold in five of the Celtics’ 12 playoff contests.

Butler on the other hand is coming off of a 41-point performance and will face a Celtics defense that likely will be without Al Horford, and have at best, a hobbled duo of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams in his path. Butler has reached or surpassed 30 points in six of his 11 postseason games in 2022.

Jayson Tatum 2.5 3-point shots made, Over

The face of the Celtics’ franchise has aired it out from range all postseason long, including nine 3-point attempts in Game 1 at FTX Arena. This bet would have cashed in half of Tatum’s postseason games so far. Oddsmakers are anticipating this bet to cash as well, with -130 odds.

He’s already attempted 110 3-point shots in 12 postseason games, and just needs four more to land in Game 2. When Tatum gets hot, he starts firing threes from all over the court.

Jimmy Butler 39.5 combined points, assists and rebounds, Over

The Heat forward could have cashed this bet with just his points total in Game 1. This is a safe play, with -110 odds. Still, a $100 bet would pay out $190.91.