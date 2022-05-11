TNT to Air “The Great Debate” Featuring Charles Barkley Discussing the NBA GOAT by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Boardroom’s Shlomo Sprung reports that TNT will air a documentary from Charles Barkley and Emmy-award winner Scott Boggins called The Great Debate.

BREAKING: "The Great Debate" with Charles Barkley, a feature-length documentary, will decide the ultimate list of the greatest NBA players of all time.



The doc debuts May 18 on TNT.https://t.co/1Gn4bNp7px — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 11, 2022

The Great Debate centers around Barkley’s opinion on the greatest NBA players from the league’s first 75 seasons. The debate will feature stories from the Hall of Famer and go beyond just on-court performance.

Barkley said, “I am so proud of this film. We’ve taken a very different approach by expanding the conversation about the GOAT to include the massive impact my top choices have made on American culture, civil rights, the business world, and even our identity as a country. And it’s really entertaining, too.”

Joining Barkley in the film will be opinions from director Spike Lee, basketball journalist Jackie MacMullan, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.

The feature-length documentary will air on TNT on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

