Twins to Activate SS Carlos Correa From IL on Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Damin Esper reports that Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Carlos Correa would be activated from the injured list before their game against the Oakland Athletics. Baldelli expects him to start sometime during the team’s road trip, sometime in the next five games.

Correa has been on the IL since May 10, retroactive to May 6, after he injured his finger being hit by a pitch. He took part in hitting, throwing, and ground ball drills on Saturday. Correa has 24 hits in 94 at-bats for 11 RBI, two home runs, and 12 runs this season. He is hitting .255, with a .320 OBP, and a .693 OPS.

Jharel Cotton will be designated for assignment to make room for Correa.

Minnesota is first in the AL Central with a 21-15 record, three games ahead of the Chicago White Sox.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Minnesota Twins are -138 against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound, while James Kaprielian will have the ball for the A’s.