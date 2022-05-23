U.S. Open Odds: Jon Rahm Favored To Repeat As Focus Shifts To Boston There's a logjam at 14-1 right now by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The men’s major golf season is officially on to Boston.

The U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., is up next on the major calendar after a thrilling end to the PGA Championship this past weekend at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Justin Thomas stormed all the way back to force a playoff and outlasted Will Zalatoris to cap a historic comeback in the season’s second major.

Next up is the U.S. Open, the first major tournament at The Country Club since the 1999 Ryder Cup. Defending champion Jon Rahm is looking to become the first repeat champion since Brooks Koepka went back to back in 2017 and 2018. Rahm took home the trophy, his first major, last year at Torrey Pines.

Rahm is still holding strong as the betting favorite for Brookline. He comes out of a non-competitive 48th-place finish at Southern Hills at 9-1 to repeat. Thomas is part of a host of others right behind at 14-1, a group that also includes 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s a quick look at the current U.S. Open odds coming out of the PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm +900

Dustin Johnson +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Rory McIlroy +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Brooks Koepka +1400

Xander Schauffele +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Jordan Spieth +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +2500

Will Zaltoris +2800

Tiger Woods, whose status is up in the air following his withdrawal after the third round at the PGA, is currently 50-1.

The U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 16.