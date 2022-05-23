U.S. Open Odds: Jon Rahm Favored To Repeat As Focus Shifts To Boston
There's a logjam at 14-1 right now
The men’s major golf season is officially on to Boston.
The U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., is up next on the major calendar after a thrilling end to the PGA Championship this past weekend at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.
Justin Thomas stormed all the way back to force a playoff and outlasted Will Zalatoris to cap a historic comeback in the season’s second major.
Next up is the U.S. Open, the first major tournament at The Country Club since the 1999 Ryder Cup. Defending champion Jon Rahm is looking to become the first repeat champion since Brooks Koepka went back to back in 2017 and 2018. Rahm took home the trophy, his first major, last year at Torrey Pines.
Rahm is still holding strong as the betting favorite for Brookline. He comes out of a non-competitive 48th-place finish at Southern Hills at 9-1 to repeat. Thomas is part of a host of others right behind at 14-1, a group that also includes 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.
Here’s a quick look at the current U.S. Open odds coming out of the PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm +900
Dustin Johnson +1400
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Rory McIlroy +1400
Bryson DeChambeau +1400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Brooks Koepka +1400
Xander Schauffele +1800
Cameron Smith +1800
Jordan Spieth +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Viktor Hovland +2500
Will Zaltoris +2800
Tiger Woods, whose status is up in the air following his withdrawal after the third round at the PGA, is currently 50-1.
The U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 16.