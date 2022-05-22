Under Bettors Dealt Brutally Bad Beat Late In Celtics-Heat Game 3 The Over 208 cashed in the final 20 seconds of Miami's win by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BOSTON — Those who took the Under 208 were dealt a worse beat than the Boston Celtics themselves Saturday night during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.

That’s because the Over hit with less than 20 seconds left as the Miami Heat ultimately claimed a 109-103 victory. Fortunately, those who bet the Over 208, and there were a lot of them, were helped to a pay day after the second-half dramatics.

Miami big man Bam Adebayo ultimately helped the Over cash with a dunk in the final 20 seconds despite the Heat already possessing a three-possession lead. Celtics guard Nik Stauskas, who checked into the game for the final 25 seconds, then hit a 25-foot 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left to lift the total to 212 points.

It marked the third time in the conference finals where the Over hit, although Saturday’s contest was much tougher to swallow. During both Game 1 and Game 2 of the series, the Over hit midway through the fourth quarter.

The Heat took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven with Saturday’s win. Both teams will return to TD Garden on Monday for Game 4.