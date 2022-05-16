Vegas Golden Knights Fire Head Coach Peter DeBoer by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Peter DeBoer.

After taking over as bench boss from Gerard Gallant midway through the 2019-20 season, DeBoer was Vegas’ head coach for only two full seasons. He was available to the Golden Knights mid-season after being fired from the San Jose Sharks.

His dismissal follows a disappointing season, where Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. In 160 regular-season games as head coach of the Golden Knights, DeBoer had a 98-40-12 record. His Vegas playoff record was 22-17.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said, “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

This news is also a week after the New York Islanders fired their head coach Barry Trotz.

Vegas finished ninth in the Western Conference, two points behind the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot.

