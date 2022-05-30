Who Oddmakers Give Edge To In Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 1 Matchup The Celtics are 3.5-point underdogs against the Warriors by Scott Neville 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals, where they will be tasked with defeating a Golden State Warriors team with a seasoned core and home-court advantage.

The Celtics will be challenged early, having to go to the Bay Area for Game 1, and steal a game on the road.

Boston enters as -3.5-point underdogs for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -105 odds to beat the spread, meaning a $100 bet on the C’s would pay out $195.24.

The Celtics moneyline sits at +140, which given the low spread, could be considered the most valuable bet for believers in the up and coming Celtics roster. Boston has an uncanny ability to win on road, going 7-2 in road games, a .777 win percentage.

The game will be yet another example of “rest versus rust,” as the Warriors have not played since May 26, and will have six days of rest. On the other side, the Celtics played Sunday, and will have just three days of rest.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors will take place in Chase Center on Thursday, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET.