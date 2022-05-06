WNBA Finals Odds: Where CT Sun Stand Among Favorites To Win Title Connecticut is 4-to-1 behind only Las Vegas by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas and the rest of the Connecticut Sun believe the organization is in position to win the franchise’s first WNBA championship in 2022.

The Sun, who have reached the WNBA semifinals each of the past two seasons after playing for the championship in 2019, possess both the roster depth and top-end talent to compete with anyone. That’s depicted as Connecticut put together a franchise-best win percentage (26-6, .813) last season before a disappointing semifinals exit against the eventual champion Chicago Sky.

So while many teams will enter the season with the one-game-at-a-time mentality, the Sun have their sights set on bringing a banner back to Mohegan Sun, and oddsmakers believe Connecticut is among the favorites to do so.

Here is a look at the odds to win the WNBA title, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Las Vegas Aces +350

Connecticut Sun +400

Chicago Sky +450

Seattle Storm +500

Phoenix Mercury +600

Minnesota Lynx +1000

Washington Mystics +1800

New York Liberty +2500

Los Angeles Sparks +3000

Dallas Wings +4500

Indiana Fever +7000

Atlanta Dream +8000

It’s no surprise to see the Aces or the defending champion Sky at the top of the betting board with the Sun. Las Vegas has a generational talent in 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and recently hired Becky Hammon as the head coach. But the Sun seem to have the pieces to be there at season’s end, as well.

The Sun kick off their season Saturday against the New York Liberty. Connecticut then returns to action May 14 against the Los Angeles Sparks, a game you can watch on NESN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET.