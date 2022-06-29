2022 Ole Miss Rebels Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard before his third season in Oxford. The cupboard wasn’t completely bare, but it needed restocking after returning just 11 starters. Jaxson Dart was brought in from USC to compete with Luke Altmyer for the starting quarterback job, while Zach Evans could emerge as a superstar running back after arriving from TCU. The new faces don’t stop at the players, as new coordinators were brought in on both sides of the ball. Charlie Weis Jr. and John David Baker will operate the offense as co-offensive coordinators in place of Jeff Lebby, while Maurice Crum and Chris Partridge replace D.J. Durkin as co-offensive coordinators.Week 1 – vs. Troy Trojans

Date: September 3

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

The Trojans finished just 5-7 a year ago but rank 17th in returning production and return 18 starters. Ole Miss fans will pencil in a win to start the year.

Date: September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The relatively soft beginning of the schedule continues as Mississippi gets Central Arkansas, an FCS school, at home.

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Many pundits are predicting Georgia Tech to be among the worst Power Five teams in the country in 2022. They finished 3-9 a year ago and enter year four of the Geoff Collins era with the coach firmly in “hot seat” discussions.

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Tulsa nearly pulled an upset over Oklahoma State in a 28-23 loss in Week 2, so they’ve proven they can hang close with bigger programs. They return only nine starters and rank 100th in returning production.

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

There’s a strong chance that the Rebels will go 4-0 in non-conference play heading into a home game with the Wildcats to kick off SEC play. Kentucky returns only ten starters, and the Rebels have won each of the past two meetings, albeit by only four combined points.

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Vanderbilt won only two games a season ago and figures to be in the cellar of the SEC standings again in 2022. The Commodores last won this matchup in 2018.

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Tigers have had the Rebels’ number, and Lane Kiffin will be seeking to end a vicious losing streak to their SEC foe. Auburn has won seven straight in this matchup and 16 of the last 19.

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Ole Miss snapped a six-game losing steak against LSU with a 31-17 victory a season ago. The Tigers should look much different with Brian Kelly in charge, but the Rebels haven’t won in Baton Rouge since 2008.

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Jimbo Fisher hopes to have the Aggies competing for an SEC Championship and beyond in 2022, but that’s a lofty goal after finishing 8-4 a season ago. This two-game away stretch is brutal, but a much-need bye week is in store after this showdown.

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Rebels last defeated the Crimson Tide back in 2014 and 2015, when they took two straight off the juggernaut. Nick Saban’s success against his former assistants is well-documented, but Mississippi kept it close in a 63-48 loss in 2020 before falling apart in a 42-21 loss last year.

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are building something special, and this will be a tough two-game stretch with the Alabama game coming before this one. The Rebels won this matchup 52-51 in one of the best games of the season in 2021.

Date: November 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Lane Kiffin hopes to improve his 2-0 record in the Egg Bowl. He’s won each matchup 31-24, but the margin for error is slim, and the Bulldogs won’t be an easy out.