Adam Schefter Courageously Comes To Mike Trout’s Aid Amid Fantasy Football Dispute

In what initially seemed like a skit on “Saturday Night Live,” the fantasy football league involving Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson now has engulfed Major League Baseball superstar Mike Trout.

The league, which ultimately was responsible for Pham’s three-game suspension from MLB after the Reds outfielder slapped Pederson last week, was commissioned by Trout. And Pham, who was fired up because Pederson allegedly stashed a player on injured reserve, took further frustrations out on the Los Angeles Angels outfielder.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham told reporters Tuesday prior to Cincinnati’s win against the Boston Red Sox, per Cincinnati.com. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports because he allowed a lot of (stuff) to go on, and he could’ve solved it all.”

Well, fortunately for Trout, the always courageous Adam Schefter stepped in to defend his fantasy football brethren.

“No fantasy football commissioner ever should have to endure the type of criticism that the commissioner of Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s league, Mike Trout, is now getting,” Schefter, one of the most well-known NFL insiders, tweeted Wednesday morning.

Hopefully we’re able to move past this extensive and crucial controversy in the near future.