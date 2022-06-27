Avalanche Stanley Cup Win Cashed Last Leg Of Bettor’s Six-Figure Parlay The bettor had the Rams and Warriors to win their respective titles, too by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One bettor was granted a six-figure payout Sunday night as the Colorado Avalanche cashed the third and final leg of a three-team parlay with their Stanley Cup Final victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

BetMGM revealed Monday morning how the aforementioned bettor turned $500 into $269,000 following a three-team futures parlay. The bettor’s ticket presented odds of 538-to-1.

The previous two legs cashed when the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals in February and earlier this month when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to claim the NBA championship. The bettor had the Rams (10-to-1), Warriors (6-to-1) and Avalanche (6-to-1). Colorado opened 6-to-1 before steadily slashing.

The specific bettor likely earned the biggest payout given the futures odds, but BetMGM revealed the Avalanche were responsible for the most tickets (25.7%) and handle (32.9%), as well.

“The Avalanche were preseason favorites to win the Stanley Cup and represented a significant liability for the sportsbook all season,” BetMGM sports trader Christian Cipollini said in a release. “Congratulations to all BetMGM customers that had the Avs lifting the Cup.”

Colorado has opened as BetMGM’s betting favorite to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs and reigning Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning.