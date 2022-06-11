Belmont Stakes: Mo Donegal Wins, Owner Mike Repole With 1-2 Finish Mo Donegal entered the race as the favorite by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 154th Belmont Stakes took place on Saturday afternoon, with the favorite Mo Donegal taking home the crown.

With 5-2 odds, Mo Donegal was the favorite at the time of the race. The fifth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby rode with the middle of the pack throughout the first half of the race before pulling away down the stretch.

MO DONEGAL WINS THE 154TH BELMONT STAKES! pic.twitter.com/LNKIb9dB69 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 11, 2022

See how Mo Donegal ran away with the 154th #BelmontStakes in the full-race replay. pic.twitter.com/azLpmXi5m0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 11, 2022

Here are the full odds at the time of the race:

Mo Donegal 5-2

Rich Strike 4-1

We The People 4-1

Nest 5-1

Creative Minister 7-1

Barber Road 8-1

Skippylongstocking 10-1

Golden Glider 13-1

Rich Strike seemed to be perturbed by the noise of the crowd prior to the race, which must have hampered him significantly, as the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner finished sixth.

Mike Repole, a New York Mets fan from Queens, owns both Mo Donegal and second-place finisher Nest. His childhood home was less than five miles from the Belmont Stake’s host sight at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. Todd Pletcher served as the trainer for Mo Donegal.