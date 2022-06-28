Colin Cowherd Explains Confidence In Rams Bet To Win NFC Championship The Rams are the same odds as the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Rams went all in for the 2021-22 season and were rewarded with a Super Bowl victory, and now in the 2022-23 season, they’ll be hoping for a repeat.

Los Angeles are the new team to beat in the NFL with the return of their top stars — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. The last team to appear in back-to-back title games was the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and in 2021, and the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

FOX Sports’ and The Volume’s Colin Cowherd is confident in the former to happen this season. The host of “The Herd” stated in a Twitter video he likes the Rams at 5-to-1 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NFC Championship; he captioned the video, “I’ll take my chances with the Rams.” A $100 bet on this wager would result in a $600 payout.

“Green Bay (Packers), losing Davante Adams, doesn’t have the fire power,” Cowherd said, making cases against the other top NFC contenders. “This is (Tom) Brady’s last year in Tampa. Will they have the determination and focus of the Rams?

“I get a great coach (Sean McVay), I get a great quarterback (Stafford) and Super Bowl winning confidence. We don’t know what the (San Francisco) 49ers are doing at quarterback. You really think Dallas is in that space? Philadelphia (Eagles) made the playoffs, but I don’t think they stack up to the Rams. Plus 500 to win the NFC? I’ll take my chances. I like it.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the current favorite to win the NFC title games at +320, and the Packers have the same odds as the Rams. Cowherd noted how stacked the AFC is and why he is not taking the Rams to win the Super Bowl (11-to-1).

The time before training camp is always filled with optimism for fan bases and for bettors. How Los Angeles will stack up in the NFC now they have targets on their backs will be key to watch in their quest to be the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in nearly 20 years.