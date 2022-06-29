Cron, Hoerner Best National League Player Props June 29 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Colorado Rockies have received a lot of production out of C.J. Cron this season, and there’s a lot to like about him in tonight’s matchup. Cron has mashed 17 home runs with 55 RBI, all trending toward career-highs for the first basemen. Those numbers, especially when playing at Coors Field, make Cron a viable option to target on any given slate. Not only has Cron performed well above expectations and proved last year’s performance wasn’t a fluke, but he’s also actually improved on those numbers. Cron and the Rockies will take on Julio Urias, and although the left-hander has been good this season, Cron has been able to exploit him in prior meetings. In 14 at-bats against the lefty, Cron has a .429 batting average, paired with two home runs and nine RBI. These numbers can’t be ignored on tonight’s slate, meaning Cron should be targeted to homer at +340.

The Chicago Cubs haven’t had a lot of bright spots this season, but lately, Nico Hoerner has been one. The Cubs shortstop is on one of his hot stretches, and there’s a lot to like about his matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Entering this contest, Hoerner has been one of the hardest outs in baseball over the past week, where he’s hit .565 in 23 at-bats, paired with a 1.316 OPS. There’s a lot to like about how he’s seeing the baseball right now, and the Cubs will take on rookie flame-thrower Hunter Greene tonight. Hoerner has only had two official at-bats against the right-hander, but he took Greene deep in one. Greene has struggled over his past two starts in June, allowing ten earned runs, making this a spot where Hoerner should be playable. The Cubs infielder is currently listed at +270 to record a multi-hit performance tonight, and there’s a lot to like about that number on tonight’s board.

The Miami Marlins should be thrilled with the consistency they’ve received from Sandy Alcantara every fifth day in their rotation. There hasn’t been any arm in the National League that’s put up the numbers he has through three months, and that is why he’s the current Cy Young favorite. In 15 games this season, the right-hander has a 7-3 record with a spotless 1.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Those are video game-type numbers, and he’ll likely want to continue sticking it to the team that dealt him to Miami in the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara has been highly effective against the Cards when facing them in his career, demonstrated earlier this season when he pitched eight shutout innings and struck out six batters. The Cardinals don’t strike out at a high clip, but with Alcantara’s prior effectiveness against them, it’s hard not to target one of his alternate strikeout props tonight. One of those props has him listed to strike out six or more batters at +112, and that plus-money is challenging to pass up in this juicy matchup.