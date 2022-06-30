Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki Set for Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Sun-Times reported that Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is prepared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

Suzuki has missed more time than many thought he would with his finger injury. He’s been on the shelf for nearly a month, and maybe the extended time off could help him rekindle his early-season magic. Suzuki came over to the Cubs from Japan this past offseason and immediately became the heavy favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He took the league by storm as he hit .387 with four homers in his first few weeks in the big leagues but cooled down mightily before his injury. His cold streak and time on the shelf leave him with a .245 average and without a homer since April 17.

Suzuki’s return could boost the Cubs lineup if he made adjustments while on the injured list.

